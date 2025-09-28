Left Menu

Europe Dominates Ryder Cup with Historic Lead

Europe extended their lead over the U.S. at the Ryder Cup to 11-1/2 to 4-1/2. Captain Luke Donald cautioned against complacency with just 2-1/2 points needed to win. Despite efforts from Bryson DeChambeau and others, the U.S. faced a daunting task in singles. Tensions rose as Europe's dominance persisted.

In a remarkable display of dominance, Europe continued their relentless march in the Ryder Cup, extending their lead over the U.S. to 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 by Saturday. The European team's performance on the green left the U.S. in disarray, with captain Luke Donald urging caution despite being just 2-1/2 points from securing victory.

The U.S., desperate to overturn their 2023 loss, remained optimistic but faced a monumental challenge needing to win 10 of the 12 singles matches on Sunday. Despite short-lived successes from stars like Bryson DeChambeau, tensions flared as Europe's prowess proved insurmountable for the struggling American team.

As the competition intensifies, Europe's astonishing performance at the Ryder Cup has been underscored by dramatic plays, with seasoned golfers like Rory McIlroy shining. The U.S. side clung to hope, inspired by past sports comebacks, as they prepared for the challenging final day.

