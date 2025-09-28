Keegan Bradley Faces Legacy-Defining Ryder Cup Challenge

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is under fire for his strategic decisions as his team faces a critical deficit against Europe at Bethpage Black. With Europe enjoying a commanding 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 lead, the U.S. team requires an extraordinary comeback to avoid a damaging defeat on home ground.

Bradley, experiencing his inaugural stint as captain, has come under scrutiny for several contentious choices, notably forming an ill-fated pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English. Rated as the weakest possible combination by one analytics site, the duo suffered notable defeats, leaving Bradley's game plan in doubt.

Despite the mounting challenges, Bradley remains committed to his strategy, drawing parallels to historic sports comebacks, such as the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win in 2017. With Sunday's singles matches looming, Bradley's legacy as captain hangs in the balance.