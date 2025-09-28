Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Set the Stage for Women's ODI World Cup

India and Sri Lanka, co-hosts of the Women's ODI World Cup, have arrived for the tournament set to begin at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu, the two teams are preparing for the event, which features top eight teams competing in 28 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:11 IST
Cricket enthusiasts are gearing up as India and Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the Women's ODI World Cup, touched down ahead of their opening match at the ACA Barsapara Stadium. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, bringing excitement to fans across the region.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her Indian squad arrived after a mixed performance in their warm-up games in Bengaluru, succumbing to England but triumphing over New Zealand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, under Chamari Athapaththu's leadership, is set to begin training, aiming for a strong performance in the competition.

The World Cup sees participation from elite teams such as Australia, Pakistan, and South Africa, with 28 matches scheduled across multiple venues. The cricket series becomes a focal point not only for sporting excellence but also for camaraderie among nations.

