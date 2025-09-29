Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

In a thrilling Asia Cup final, Tilak Varma led India to victory against Pakistan with a stunning performance, supported by Samson and Dube. Despite early setbacks, India's spin trio and Varma's composure secured the win. The match was marked by intense pressure and significant contributions from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:19 IST
In a nail-biting Asia Cup final, India clinched their ninth title with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan. Tilak Varma played a pivotal role, showcasing a mix of boldness and caution to guide his team to victory.

With ten runs needed off the final over, Varma's impressive six off Haris Rauf set the stage for Rinku Singh to seal the win with a boundary. Despite a shaky start at 20 for three, Varma's unbeaten 69, supported by crucial contributions from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, propelled India to chase down a target of 147.

The match was intense, reflecting off-field tensions, yet the Indian team's fearless approach, led by Suryakumar Yadav and strategist Gautam Gambhir, prevailed. The spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, dismantled Pakistan's batting, securing a memorable victory.

