India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

In a thrilling finale, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to secure the Asia Cup title on Sunday. India's victory came after a disciplined bowling performance saw Pakistan skittled out for 146 runs.

Pakistan's promising start, marked by an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, was curtailed by India's spinners. Kuldeep Yadav's standout four-wicket haul contributed to Pakistan's dramatic collapse from 111-1 to 146 all out.

India's chase, despite early setbacks with the loss of key batters, was anchored by Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69. Alongside contributions from Shivam Dube, India crossed the finish line with two deliveries remaining, ensuring their triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.