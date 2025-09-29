Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy
In an unprecedented turn of events, India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi following their victory over Pakistan. Despite delays and tensions, India remained firm in their stance, resulting in the trophy not being awarded during the ceremony.
In an unprecedented turn of events at the Asia Cup final, the winning Indian cricket team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, sparking considerable tension. The awarding ceremony, marred by delays, resulted in only individual performances being recognized, leaving the trophy unclaimed.
The abrupt turn of events saw the Indian team insisting on an acceptable presenter for the trophy, leading to further drama as Naqvi remained on stage. As fans booed Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, India's stance was clear—they would not accept the award from Naqvi.
In a surprising twist, the trophy found its way inside the dressing room, marking an unusual chapter in cricket history. As chants of ''Indiaaaa, Indiaaaaa'' resonated, India's position highlighted unresolved tensions and symbolic protest against the Asian Cricket Council's leadership choices.
