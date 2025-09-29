Left Menu

Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

In an unprecedented turn of events, India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi following their victory over Pakistan. Despite delays and tensions, India remained firm in their stance, resulting in the trophy not being awarded during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 02:06 IST
Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an unprecedented turn of events at the Asia Cup final, the winning Indian cricket team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, sparking considerable tension. The awarding ceremony, marred by delays, resulted in only individual performances being recognized, leaving the trophy unclaimed.

The abrupt turn of events saw the Indian team insisting on an acceptable presenter for the trophy, leading to further drama as Naqvi remained on stage. As fans booed Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, India's stance was clear—they would not accept the award from Naqvi.

In a surprising twist, the trophy found its way inside the dressing room, marking an unusual chapter in cricket history. As chants of ''Indiaaaa, Indiaaaaa'' resonated, India's position highlighted unresolved tensions and symbolic protest against the Asian Cricket Council's leadership choices.

TRENDING

1
Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Election

Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Elect...

 Global
2
Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

 Global
3
Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

 United Arab Emirates
4
Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025