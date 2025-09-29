Left Menu

Chamari Athapaththu's Dream: An Asian Team to Lift the Women's World Cup

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu aspires for an Asian team to win the Women's World Cup. While Sri Lanka aims for the semifinals, Athapaththu acknowledges India's strengths. Playing on home soil at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium offers an advantage as both experienced and young players gear up to perform their best.

Sri Lanka's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu holds high hopes for an Asian team to finally clinch the Women's World Cup. Since its inception, the coveted trophy has proved elusive for Asian teams, with Australia, England, and New Zealand having been the only champions. Athapaththu dreams that Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh can end this drought.

Returning to the World Cup stage after eight years, Sri Lanka's immediate goal is to reach the semifinals. With home advantage at the Colombo R Premadasa Stadium, Athapaththu underscores the synergy needed within the team to seize this opportunity. She highlights Sri Lanka's strong domestic performances and expresses confidence in the capabilities of both veterans and young players alike.

Acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by India, Athapaththu remains optimistic. She notes that Sri Lanka did not play international cricket post their runner-up finish in a tri-nation series but has maintained form through domestic play. Experience with the Women's Premier League equips Athapaththu to anticipate and counter India's well-prepared squad, emphasizing teamwork and performance under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

