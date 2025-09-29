Political Cricket Clash: BJP Slams Congress Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Victory

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on the Congress on Monday, accusing the opposition party of failing to congratulate India's cricket team after their stunning victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi suggested that this silence mirrors Congress's previous lack of acknowledgment following military operations.

Trivedi compared the current situation to 'Operation Sindoor,' and criticized Congress leaders, particularly Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, for their alleged lack of patriotism in both international diplomacy and sports arenas. Meanwhile, BJP IT head Amit Malviya accused Congress of needing approval from external elements before celebrating India's victories.

In response, Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, retorted by accusing the BJP of unnecessarily politicizing a sporting event and questioned Prime Minister Modi's comments comparing cricket victories to military operations. The Maharashtra Congress echoed this sentiment, lambasting the BJP for injecting politics into sport and other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)