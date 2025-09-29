Harmanpreet Kaur: Leading India Towards World Cup Glory
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian cricket skipper, is optimistic about her team's chances in the ODI World Cup, emphasizing their recent triumphs and improved performance. Leading India in an ODI World Cup for the first time, she focuses on starting well, leveraging home support, and achieving her childhood dream.
Harmanpreet Kaur, India's renowned cricket skipper, exudes confidence about the team's prospects in the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Her optimism stems from recent successes, including a historic win against Australia, showcasing a strategic depth in both batting and bowling.
Leading the team on home soil, Kaur emphasizes positive mindset and support from fans, aiming for memorable performances.
