Rain Washes Out First India A vs Australia A ODI
The first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A was abandoned due to persistent rain at Green Park Stadium. The disruption prevented even the toss from taking place. This has reignited concerns about the stadium's drainage system. The second match is planned for the same location on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:38 IST
Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A at Green Park Stadium on Tuesday without a single ball being bowled.
The weather hindered any play from occurring, frustrating both teams and fans who were left waiting in vain. The stadium's drainage system is again under scrutiny.
Despite the set-back, the second game of the three-match series remains scheduled for Friday at the same venue. Previously, India A won a two-match unofficial Test series 1-0.
(With inputs from agencies.)
