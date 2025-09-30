Rain Washes Out First India A vs Australia A ODI

Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A at Green Park Stadium on Tuesday without a single ball being bowled.

The weather hindered any play from occurring, frustrating both teams and fans who were left waiting in vain. The stadium's drainage system is again under scrutiny.

Despite the set-back, the second game of the three-match series remains scheduled for Friday at the same venue. Previously, India A won a two-match unofficial Test series 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)