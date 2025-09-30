Devine's Last Dance: Leading the White Ferns at ICC Women's World Cup

As Sophie Devine prepares for her fifth and final ICC Women's World Cup, the seasoned New Zealand cricket star exudes confidence and a sense of purpose. Devine, who leads the White Ferns in their opener against defending champions Australia, feels 'comfortable and confident' as she enters the tournament.

The White Ferns, New Zealand's proud cricket squad, haven't lifted the World Cup trophy since their sole victory in 2000. But fueled by their recent T20 World Cup success, the team believes they can replicate that triumph in the 50-over format.

Devine, who boasts an impressive World Cup career with 669 runs and 12 wickets, emphasizes the camaraderie within the team and the joy she finds in nurturing rising talent. The upcoming tournament not only marks the culmination of a storied career but also highlights the limitless potential of women's cricket.