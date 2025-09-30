Left Menu

Springboks Revamped: Nche's Return Fuels Title Defense Against Argentina

South Africa's Rugby team makes strategic changes as they face Argentina in the Rugby Championship final at Twickenham. Prop Ox Nche returns, aiming to boost the Springboks' scrum. A bonus-point win secures their title, as New Zealand also contends in Perth. Coach Erasmus remains cautious after past fiery encounters.

South Africa's Rugby team has strategically altered its lineup for the upcoming Rugby Championship final against Argentina at Twickenham, with the reintroduction of prop Ox Nche. The Springboks seek to solidify their position atop the table following a commanding 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban.

A bonus-point win will ensure South Africa retains their title, regardless of the outcome between Australia and New Zealand in Perth. The Springboks' formidable points difference of +55 gives them a significant edge over the All Blacks. Despite the competitive environment, Argentina has been ruled out of contention due to previous results.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is opting for caution after the tumultuous encounter in Durban. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who netted a record 37 points, maintains his spot at flyhalf. The team includes several star players, and the bench holds strategic substitutes, ensuring the Springboks are well-prepared to face the challenges ahead.

