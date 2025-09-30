BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute
The BCCI raised a strong objection at the ACC's AGM over India not receiving the Asia Cup trophy after their win. ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi refused to agree to the demand. The BCCI plans to escalate the issue to the ICC. Political tensions between India and Pakistan add complexity to the matter.
The BCCI has expressed its "strong objection" to not being awarded the Asia Cup trophy after India's win, as discussed during the Asian Cricket Council's AGM. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, despite insistence from the BCCI, has not yet agreed to present the trophy to India, leading to further tension.
BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar stressed in the meeting that the trophy is a collective ACC asset, not a personal possession. Although Naqvi was urged to address the issue, he evaded a direct response, avoiding a comprehensive resolution during the AGM.
Amidst political hostilities between India and Pakistan, stemming from the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response, the trophy dispute is set to be presented at the upcoming ICC meeting in November. The situation remains tense as the cricketing bodies navigate these diplomatic waters.
