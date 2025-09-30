Ajit Pawar's Game-Changer: New Policies to Boost Maharashtra Sports Infrastructure
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has instructed the sports department to propose medical insurance for athletes at national and international levels. He urged integrating sports grounds under one department and revising the state's sports awards policy, emphasizing infrastructure and funding improvements for comprehensive sports development.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated a significant step towards athlete welfare. On Tuesday, Pawar directed the sports department to draft a proposal for medical insurance coverage for athletes competing nationally and internationally.
During a review of sports schemes, Pawar emphasized the importance of the insurance initiative in ensuring athletes' health and safety. He proposed centralizing sports facilities under one department and planned to revise the Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awards policy, involving prominent athletes and organizations in decision-making.
Stressing the need for holistic sports development, Pawar advocated for adequate infrastructure, modern equipment, and funding for coaches. He also underlined the necessity of a comprehensive policy for sports facilities and the effective execution of the 'Mission Lakshavedh' scheme to bolster Maharashtra's status in the sports domain.
