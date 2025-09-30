Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Game-Changer: New Policies to Boost Maharashtra Sports Infrastructure

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has instructed the sports department to propose medical insurance for athletes at national and international levels. He urged integrating sports grounds under one department and revising the state's sports awards policy, emphasizing infrastructure and funding improvements for comprehensive sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:12 IST
Ajit Pawar's Game-Changer: New Policies to Boost Maharashtra Sports Infrastructure
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated a significant step towards athlete welfare. On Tuesday, Pawar directed the sports department to draft a proposal for medical insurance coverage for athletes competing nationally and internationally.

During a review of sports schemes, Pawar emphasized the importance of the insurance initiative in ensuring athletes' health and safety. He proposed centralizing sports facilities under one department and planned to revise the Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awards policy, involving prominent athletes and organizations in decision-making.

Stressing the need for holistic sports development, Pawar advocated for adequate infrastructure, modern equipment, and funding for coaches. He also underlined the necessity of a comprehensive policy for sports facilities and the effective execution of the 'Mission Lakshavedh' scheme to bolster Maharashtra's status in the sports domain.

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

 India
2
Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

 India
3
TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

 India
4
Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025