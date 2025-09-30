Amanjot Kaur's Heroics Propel India to Victory in Women's World Cup Opener

In a thrilling opening encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup, India's Amanjot Kaur delivered an impressive performance, scoring a vital fifty while batting at number eight. Her innings, combined with Deepti Sharma's steady contribution, led India to a formidable total of 269/8 against Sri Lanka.

After losing early wickets, including seasoned player Smriti Mandhana for just eight runs, India found stability through Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol. However, Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera disrupted the lineup, leaving India stumbling at 124/6. Demonstrating resilience, Deepti Sharma, alongside Amanjot, turned the game around with a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

History repeated itself as this marked only the second 100-plus partnership for India at the seventh wicket or lower in women's ODIs. Amanjot's innings placed her among the elite players who have crossed the 50-run mark from the eighth position in World Cups, replicating Pooja Vastrakar's feat from 2022. As the opposition gears up to chase 271 runs in 47 overs, the spotlight remains on India's strategic play. (ANI)

