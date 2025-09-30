Left Menu

Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Triumph Over Patna Pirates

The Telugu Titans secured a 37-28 victory against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League, thanks to a formidable performance by Vijay Malik. His Super 10 contributed to their third consecutive win, propelling them into the top three. Patna’s Ayan Lohchab impressed too, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Titans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:01 IST
Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Triumph Over Patna Pirates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Titans achieved a decisive 37-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, with Vijay Malik showcasing an exceptional performance.

Malik's unstoppable form, marked by a Super 10, ensured the team's third consecutive win, propelling them into the top three standings.

Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates also impressed with a Super 10, but the Titans' robust all-round game and strategic play secured the win during crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India
2
Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death: A Controversial Verdict Ignites Tensions

 Global
3
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025