Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Triumph Over Patna Pirates
The Telugu Titans secured a 37-28 victory against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League, thanks to a formidable performance by Vijay Malik. His Super 10 contributed to their third consecutive win, propelling them into the top three. Patna’s Ayan Lohchab impressed too, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Titans.
The Telugu Titans achieved a decisive 37-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, with Vijay Malik showcasing an exceptional performance.
Malik's unstoppable form, marked by a Super 10, ensured the team's third consecutive win, propelling them into the top three standings.
Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates also impressed with a Super 10, but the Titans' robust all-round game and strategic play secured the win during crucial moments.
