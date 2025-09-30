Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Triumph Over Patna Pirates

The Telugu Titans achieved a decisive 37-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday, with Vijay Malik showcasing an exceptional performance.

Malik's unstoppable form, marked by a Super 10, ensured the team's third consecutive win, propelling them into the top three standings.

Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates also impressed with a Super 10, but the Titans' robust all-round game and strategic play secured the win during crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)