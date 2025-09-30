Left Menu

Rishab Nehra Clinches Gold, Sets New Record in National Athletics

Rishab Nehra, a 25-year-old javelin thrower from Uttar Pradesh, joined the prestigious 80m club with a winning throw of 80.12m at the National Open Athletics Championships. Despite battling injuries throughout the season, Nehra achieved his personal best, boosting confidence for future competitions, while Services and Railways excelled in team events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of the 64th National Open Athletics Championships, Uttar Pradesh's Rishab Nehra emerged victorious by joining the elite 80m club in the javelin throw with a winning distance of 80.12m. This remarkable achievement marked a personal best for the 25-year-old athlete.

Despite an injury-ridden season that saw him skip major events, Nehra's persistence paid off as he secured gold, expressing that this milestone has significantly boosted his confidence. Looking ahead, Nehra is excited for upcoming competitions in 2026.

Elsewhere, Services and Railways dominated the team events. Services won the men's trophy with 152 points, while Railways secured the women's trophy with 175 points and the overall team championship. Other distinguished athletes included Asian medallist Pooja in the women's 800m race and Manikanta Hoblidhar in the men's 100m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

