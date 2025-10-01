Griezmann's 200th Goal: A Legendary Milestone in Atletico History
Antoine Griezmann celebrated a career landmark by scoring his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The French forward, a crucial figure for the team, helped his club to a dominant 5-1 victory and received a standing ovation for his performance.
- Country:
- Spain
Antoine Griezmann marked an illustrious milestone by netting his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid during their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. The French striker's achievement came in first-half stoppage time with a close-range finish, courtesy of an assist by Julián Alvarez.
Griezmann, Atletico's all-time leading scorer, expressed his pride in reaching the 200-goal mark, despite facing challenges along the way. Although he had a goal disallowed later in the match, the forward received a standing ovation at the Metropolitano stadium as he was substituted late in the game.
The victory over Frankfurt secured Atletico's third consecutive win across all competitions, following triumphs against Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid. Now in his 10th season with the club, Griezmann recently extended his contract with Atletico until 2027, affirming his enduring legacy at the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ali Riley Bids Farewell to Football
Entertainment News: From Football Comedy to Fashion Week Glamour and Iconic Separations
Indian Football Team Makes Strategic Cuts Ahead of AFC Qualifiers
Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach
Tragic Loss: Former Football Manager Matt Beard's Untimely Passing