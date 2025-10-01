Griezmann's 200th Goal: A Legendary Milestone in Atletico History

Antoine Griezmann marked an illustrious milestone by netting his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid during their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. The French striker's achievement came in first-half stoppage time with a close-range finish, courtesy of an assist by Julián Alvarez.

Griezmann, Atletico's all-time leading scorer, expressed his pride in reaching the 200-goal mark, despite facing challenges along the way. Although he had a goal disallowed later in the match, the forward received a standing ovation at the Metropolitano stadium as he was substituted late in the game.

The victory over Frankfurt secured Atletico's third consecutive win across all competitions, following triumphs against Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid. Now in his 10th season with the club, Griezmann recently extended his contract with Atletico until 2027, affirming his enduring legacy at the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)