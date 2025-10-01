Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U-19 Dominates Australia

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the stage alight with a breathtaking T20-style innings, scoring 113 off just 86 balls to power India U-19 into a commanding position against Australia U-19. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play, included eight sixes and nine fours, displaying extraordinary flair and intent.

Alongside Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi showcased patience and skill with a composed 140, forming a crucial 152-run partnership that steered India U-19 to a formidable total of 428 all out in just 81.3 overs. Their efforts secured a significant 185-run lead in the first Youth Test.

Australia U-19, having posted 243 in their first innings, found themselves at eight for one at the close of day two, trailing India by 177 runs. Prior to this, India U-19 had clinched a 3-0 victory in the Youth ODI series, demonstrating their dominance in the tour.