Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U-19 Dominates Australia
Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled with a T20-style 113, while Vedant Trivedi scored 140 to give India U-19 a strong lead in the first Youth Test against Australia. With India U-19 scoring 428 in 81.3 overs, the hosts trailed by 177 runs at the end of day two.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the stage alight with a breathtaking T20-style innings, scoring 113 off just 86 balls to power India U-19 into a commanding position against Australia U-19. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play, included eight sixes and nine fours, displaying extraordinary flair and intent.
Alongside Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi showcased patience and skill with a composed 140, forming a crucial 152-run partnership that steered India U-19 to a formidable total of 428 all out in just 81.3 overs. Their efforts secured a significant 185-run lead in the first Youth Test.
Australia U-19, having posted 243 in their first innings, found themselves at eight for one at the close of day two, trailing India by 177 runs. Prior to this, India U-19 had clinched a 3-0 victory in the Youth ODI series, demonstrating their dominance in the tour.
