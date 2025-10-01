Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U-19 Dominates Australia

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled with a T20-style 113, while Vedant Trivedi scored 140 to give India U-19 a strong lead in the first Youth Test against Australia. With India U-19 scoring 428 in 81.3 overs, the hosts trailed by 177 runs at the end of day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:51 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U-19 Dominates Australia
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • Australia

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the stage alight with a breathtaking T20-style innings, scoring 113 off just 86 balls to power India U-19 into a commanding position against Australia U-19. His innings, marked by aggressive stroke play, included eight sixes and nine fours, displaying extraordinary flair and intent.

Alongside Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi showcased patience and skill with a composed 140, forming a crucial 152-run partnership that steered India U-19 to a formidable total of 428 all out in just 81.3 overs. Their efforts secured a significant 185-run lead in the first Youth Test.

Australia U-19, having posted 243 in their first innings, found themselves at eight for one at the close of day two, trailing India by 177 runs. Prior to this, India U-19 had clinched a 3-0 victory in the Youth ODI series, demonstrating their dominance in the tour.

TRENDING

1
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
3
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India
4
IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025