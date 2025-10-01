Left Menu

Running Clean: India's Freedom Plogging Initiative

The Sports Ministry's Fit India Mission is hosting a nationwide Freedom Run to promote cleanliness and zero litter habits through plogging. The event, featuring diverse age groups, coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and aims to conclude on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry's Fit India Mission is set to initiate a nationwide Freedom Run to advocate for cleanliness through plogging this Thursday. The campaign, embraced by people of all ages, will unfold at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Plogging, a unique blend of jogging and litter collection, will be the central activity. The event carries the motto 'Swacchhta se Swasthya ki or,' emphasizing health through cleanliness. Distinguished guests include Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, environmental advocate Ripu Daman, and Mayank Srivastava, Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India.

This fitness and environmental drive aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and aims to culminate by October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. Ripu Daman highlights the need for population engagement in such initiatives, advocating that plogging can foster both health and a litter-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

