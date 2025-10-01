Running Clean: India's Freedom Plogging Initiative

The Sports Ministry's Fit India Mission is set to initiate a nationwide Freedom Run to advocate for cleanliness through plogging this Thursday. The campaign, embraced by people of all ages, will unfold at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Plogging, a unique blend of jogging and litter collection, will be the central activity. The event carries the motto 'Swacchhta se Swasthya ki or,' emphasizing health through cleanliness. Distinguished guests include Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, environmental advocate Ripu Daman, and Mayank Srivastava, Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India.

This fitness and environmental drive aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and aims to culminate by October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. Ripu Daman highlights the need for population engagement in such initiatives, advocating that plogging can foster both health and a litter-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)