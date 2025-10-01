Zimbabwe Set to Host Afghanistan for Intense Cricket Showdown

In a significant cricket rendezvous, Zimbabwe is poised to host Afghanistan for a one-off Test match and three Twenty20 internationals (T20Is) later this month. All matches are scheduled at the Harare Sports Club, with the Test match slated from October 20 to 24, marking Zimbabwe's 10th Test of an eventful 2025. This year has already seen Zimbabwe clashing with cricketing giants such as Ireland, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Following the Test, the focus will shift to the shorter T20 format, with three matches lined up on October 29, 31, and November 2. Givemore Makoni, Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming series, highlighting the growing rivalry and competitive spirit between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Makoni remarked, 'Afghanistan has established itself as a formidable force in world cricket, and we anticipate a tough yet exhilarating challenge for our team. We invite our fans to support us in numbers, continuing the tradition of vibrant encounters.' Afghanistan's visit comes after a recent tour that featured T20Is and a historic two-Test series held in Bulawayo during Boxing Day and New Year's Day celebrations at the Queens Sports Club.