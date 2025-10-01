Left Menu

U Mumba Dominates Tamil Thalaivas with Comprehensive Victory

U Mumba secured a commanding 18-point win over Tamil Thalaivas, advancing to fifth place with crucial contributions from Sandeep's Super 10 and strong defensive performances by Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar. Despite early challenges from the Thalaivas, U Mumba maintained dominance, leading 28-16 into the final stages.

Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, U Mumba triumphed over Tamil Thalaivas with a decisive 42-24 victory, taking them to fifth in the points table. Sandeep spearheaded the attack with his third consecutive Super 10, while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar shone in defence with High Fives, countering Nitesh Kumar's efforts for the Thalaivas.

The contest began with U Mumba narrowly leading the Thalaivas 9-7 after the first ten minutes. Impactful raids by Sandeep and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, complemented by staunch defensive plays from Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku, gave U Mumba an early edge. Arjun Deshwal's strong raids kept the Thalaivas competitive, but strategic substitutions aimed at gaining an upper hand weren't enough to swing the game in the Thalaivas' favour.

U Mumba extended their control in the match's later stages. Ajit Chouhan executed a pivotal Do-Or-Die raid, enhancing their lead. Despite Tamil Thalaivas' resistance, featuring Arjun Deshwal's persistent raids and defensive efforts from Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar, U Mumba maintained a 16-11 lead at halftime.

As the second half unfolded, Sandeep continued to dominate, with crucial raids that pressured the Thalaivas into conceding an All Out. The impactful two-point raid further solidified U Mumba's control, pushing the score to 28-16 and keeping the Thalaivas on the back foot.

Ultimately, U Mumba cemented their victory with a comprehensive performance, led by Sandeep's 12-point effort and Sunil Kumar's defensive heroics. Another All Out widened the gap, underscoring U Mumba's superior tactics and preparedness. The win not only reasserted their prowess in raids but also highlighted their strategic defensive play, resulting in a conclusive 18-point triumph. (ANI)

