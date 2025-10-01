Left Menu

IOC Extends Support to Palestinian Athletes Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The International Olympic Committee is providing scholarships to Palestinian athletes for upcoming international competitions, despite criticisms over its stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The IOC reaffirms its support for peace and the Palestinian Sports Revival Plan while standing firm against calls for Israel's Olympic ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST
IOC Extends Support to Palestinian Athletes Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced it will offer scholarships to Palestinian athletes to assist them in preparations for the 2025 Asian Youth Games, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This initiative was detailed following a meeting with the Palestinian National Olympic Committee.

These scholarships are part of the Olympic Solidarity purse and aim to help about 50 Palestinian athletes, emphasizing their qualification for the LA Games. Palestinian participation in the Olympics is typically low, often numbering under ten competitors. IOC President Kirsty Coventry highlighted the organization's hope for peace in the region amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Despite ongoing hostilities in Gaza, the IOC maintains its non-political stance, resisting calls from figures like the Norwegian Football Federation President to ban Israel from international sports competitions. The IOC reiterates that neither Israeli nor Palestinian committees have breached the Olympic Charter, thus no sanctions are warranted.

TRENDING

1
Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

 India
2
Premier League's Growth vs. EFL's Sustainability: A Revenue Tug-Of-War

Premier League's Growth vs. EFL's Sustainability: A Revenue Tug-Of-War

 Global
3
Top Thane Official Nabbed in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Top Thane Official Nabbed in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

 India
4
Political Tug-of-War Slows Down New York's Transit Mega-Projects

Political Tug-of-War Slows Down New York's Transit Mega-Projects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025