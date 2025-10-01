IOC Extends Support to Palestinian Athletes Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced it will offer scholarships to Palestinian athletes to assist them in preparations for the 2025 Asian Youth Games, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This initiative was detailed following a meeting with the Palestinian National Olympic Committee.

These scholarships are part of the Olympic Solidarity purse and aim to help about 50 Palestinian athletes, emphasizing their qualification for the LA Games. Palestinian participation in the Olympics is typically low, often numbering under ten competitors. IOC President Kirsty Coventry highlighted the organization's hope for peace in the region amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Despite ongoing hostilities in Gaza, the IOC maintains its non-political stance, resisting calls from figures like the Norwegian Football Federation President to ban Israel from international sports competitions. The IOC reiterates that neither Israeli nor Palestinian committees have breached the Olympic Charter, thus no sanctions are warranted.