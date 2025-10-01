FIFA's Authority: The Real Power Behind the 2026 World Cup

In a bold reminder of jurisdiction, FIFA has asserted its ultimate authority in selecting host cities for the 2026 World Cup amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments.

Trump suggested altering the approved hosting plan, citing safety concerns in certain U.S. cities. Despite his remarks, FIFA confirmed its adherence to its existing, meticulously planned logistics.

Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president, emphasized at a London conference that the sport's significance surpasses political influences. Despite potential government concerns, the World Cup will proceed under FIFA's oversight, ensuring that soccer stands above transient political landscapes.