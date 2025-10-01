FIFA's Authority: The Real Power Behind the 2026 World Cup
Despite President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially declaring some cities unsafe for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA retains ultimate jurisdiction over host city selections. The tournament governs its own logistics and legal responsibilities, emphasizing that football transcends political debates and remains unaffected by government rhetoric or changes.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a bold reminder of jurisdiction, FIFA has asserted its ultimate authority in selecting host cities for the 2026 World Cup amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments.
Trump suggested altering the approved hosting plan, citing safety concerns in certain U.S. cities. Despite his remarks, FIFA confirmed its adherence to its existing, meticulously planned logistics.
Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president, emphasized at a London conference that the sport's significance surpasses political influences. Despite potential government concerns, the World Cup will proceed under FIFA's oversight, ensuring that soccer stands above transient political landscapes.