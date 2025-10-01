Left Menu

FIFA's Authority: The Real Power Behind the 2026 World Cup

Despite President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially declaring some cities unsafe for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA retains ultimate jurisdiction over host city selections. The tournament governs its own logistics and legal responsibilities, emphasizing that football transcends political debates and remains unaffected by government rhetoric or changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:01 IST
FIFA's Authority: The Real Power Behind the 2026 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold reminder of jurisdiction, FIFA has asserted its ultimate authority in selecting host cities for the 2026 World Cup amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments.

Trump suggested altering the approved hosting plan, citing safety concerns in certain U.S. cities. Despite his remarks, FIFA confirmed its adherence to its existing, meticulously planned logistics.

Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice president, emphasized at a London conference that the sport's significance surpasses political influences. Despite potential government concerns, the World Cup will proceed under FIFA's oversight, ensuring that soccer stands above transient political landscapes.

TRENDING

1
Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

 India
2
Premier League's Growth vs. EFL's Sustainability: A Revenue Tug-Of-War

Premier League's Growth vs. EFL's Sustainability: A Revenue Tug-Of-War

 Global
3
Top Thane Official Nabbed in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Top Thane Official Nabbed in Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

 India
4
Political Tug-of-War Slows Down New York's Transit Mega-Projects

Political Tug-of-War Slows Down New York's Transit Mega-Projects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025