Gabriel Martinelli Stars in Arsenal's Champions League Triumph

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli showcased his scoring prowess for the second consecutive Champions League game, contributing an early goal in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Olympiacos. His 12th-minute effort underscored Arsenal's early dominance and set the stage for a seemingly straightforward triumph at home on Wednesday.

Despite Martinelli's auspicious start, Arsenal encountered resistance from Olympiacos, who have historically performed well at The Emirates Stadium. The Greek team bounced back, challenging the hosts throughout the evening, necessitating a late strike by substitute Bukayo Saka to secure the win and maintain Arsenal's perfect record in the group stage.

With this victory, Arsenal stands strong with six points from their first two matches, while Olympiacos struggles with just one point after the opening games. The match demonstrated the tenacity and competition that defines the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)