Martinelli Shines as Arsenal Overcomes Olympiacos Challenge

Arsenal triumphed over Olympiacos in the Champions League, registering a 2-0 home victory on Wednesday. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring with a close-range effort in the 12th minute, showcasing Arsenal's early superiority.

Despite controlling the game, Arsenal faced a resilient Olympiacos, who had previously succeeded at the Emirates Stadium. The visitors, though unable to breach Arsenal's defense, mounted a challenge that tested the home team's resolve.

Substitute Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a last-minute goal, confirming Arsenal's position at the top of their group with six points. Mikel Arteta's strategic changes and the squad's defensive fortitude were instrumental in maintaining a clean sheet at home.

