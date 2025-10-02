Martinelli Shines as Arsenal Overcomes Olympiacos Challenge
Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring early. Despite Olympiacos' resilience, Arsenal's dominance prevailed, with substitute Bukayo Saka scoring in stoppage time. This win places Arsenal on six points in their group, showing their squad depth and defensive strength.
Arsenal triumphed over Olympiacos in the Champions League, registering a 2-0 home victory on Wednesday. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring with a close-range effort in the 12th minute, showcasing Arsenal's early superiority.
Despite controlling the game, Arsenal faced a resilient Olympiacos, who had previously succeeded at the Emirates Stadium. The visitors, though unable to breach Arsenal's defense, mounted a challenge that tested the home team's resolve.
Substitute Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a last-minute goal, confirming Arsenal's position at the top of their group with six points. Mikel Arteta's strategic changes and the squad's defensive fortitude were instrumental in maintaining a clean sheet at home.
