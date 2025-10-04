Manish, Vaishnavi emerge champions in Fenesta Open

Tamil Nadu's Manish Sureshkumar and Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra clinched the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

In the men's singles final, Manish overcame Keerthivassan Suresh 6-4, 6-2 in a two-hour contest, showing his consistency and composure under pressure.

Both players began aggressively, trading early breaks of serve to level at 1-1. Manish then broke Keerthivassan's serve to go 2-1 up and consolidated to make it 3-1. Keerthivassan responded strongly, holding and breaking back to edge ahead 4-3. However, Manish lifted his game from that point, breaking his opponent's serve again to close the opening set.

Carrying the momentum into the second set, the Tamil Nadu player maintained his rhythm, playing long rallies with precise groundstrokes and solid returns. He wrapped up the set 6-2 to seal the match and the crown.

Easy for Vaishnavi ============ On the other hand, Vaishnavi outgunned Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-2 to bag the women's singles title. Vaishnavi started the match, breaking Akanksha's serve early to lead 2-0. Though Akanksha briefly broke back, Vaishnavi quickly regained control, with precise shots to win the opening set.

The second set followed a similar pattern. After both players held serve early, Vaishnavi broke Akanksha twice to surge ahead 5-1. Despite Akansha pulling one break back, Vaishnavi held firm, serving out confidently to seal the set and title.

In the Under-18 category, Harshini N edged past Snigdha Kanta 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the girls' singles final that lasted over three hours.

In the boys' singles final, Tavish Pahwa triumphed over Hruthik Katakam 7-6 (2), 1-0 (retired), after the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles final, the pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Maan Kesharwani defeated Manish Sureshkumar and Abhinav Sanjeev 6-4, 3-6, (10-50) in a thrilling contest. In the women's doubles category, Akanksha Nitture teamed up with Soha Sadiq to record a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Pooja Ingale and Yubrani Banerjee.

Vraj H. Gohil and Prakaash Sarran came from behind to beat Karan Thapa and Channamallikarjuna Yale 2-6, 7-5, (10-5) in a gripping boys' U18 doubles final.

In the girls' U18 doubles final, Savitha Bhuvaneswaran and Aahan outclassed Akansha Ghosh and Deepshika V 6-3, 6-3 to lift the title.

