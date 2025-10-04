Amanda Anisimova's Commanding Victory at China Open
Coco Gauff lost her China Open semifinal to Amanda Anisimova, who won 6-1, 6-2. Anisimova, who reached both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon finals, will face Linda Noskova in the final. Noskova, the youngest Czech to reach this WTA 1000 advanced round, defeated Jessica Pegula.
Amanda Anisimova ended Coco Gauff's title defense at the China Open with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory in the semifinals on Saturday.
Winning in just 58 minutes, Anisimova showed the form that got her to the finals of the U.S. Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. 'I knew I had to play really well against Coco,' she said after the match.
Anisimova, now ranked No. 4 globally, set the pace by taking 5-0 leads in both sets. She will face Linda Noskova in Sunday's final. Noskova, at just 20, is the youngest Czech player to reach this far in a WTA 1000 event since 2009.
