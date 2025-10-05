Left Menu

Marc Marquez's Collision Drama at Indonesian GP: A Spectacular Setback

During the Indonesian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez from Ducati suffered a collarbone fracture after a high-speed collision with Marco Bezzecchi. The crash occurred in the first lap, leading to both riders being thrown into gravel. Marquez, visibly injured, is set for further medical evaluations in Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:45 IST
Ducati's Marc Marquez endured a tumultuous Indonesian Grand Prix after colliding with Marco Bezzecchi in a dramatic high-speed incident, resulting in a fractured collarbone.

The collision took place on the first lap when Bezzecchi hit the rear of Marquez's motorcycle, sending both racers tumbling into the gravel.

Displaying signs of severe discomfort, Marquez was later seen in a sling. He will fly to Madrid for further tests. The incident overshadowed his recent MotoGP championship win in Japan and highlights the unpredictable nature of this thrilling sport.

