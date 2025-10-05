Left Menu

Electrifying Women's Cricket Contest: India vs. Pakistan World Cup Clash

In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, India's Pratika Rawal and Pakistan's bowlers clashed, resulting in a total of 247 for India. Diana Baig led Pakistan's bowling attack with four wickets, as the match unfolded with intense competition and skillful plays from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST
Electrifying Women's Cricket Contest: India vs. Pakistan World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a spectacular Women's World Cup showdown, the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan came alive on Sunday as both teams showcased their prowess on the field. India's batting line-up fought valiantly, scoring a total of 247 runs.

Pratika Rawal headlined India's innings with a notable contribution before being bowled by Sadia Iqbal. Despite formidable batting efforts, India faced stiff resistance from Pakistan's bowlers, with Diana Baig emerging as the standout performer by claiming four wickets.

This gripping contest marked another exciting chapter in the storied cricket rivalry, as fans witnessed remarkable plays that underscored the competitive spirit of the Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan
2
Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

 India
3
Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

 United States
4
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025