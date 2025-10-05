Electrifying Women's Cricket Contest: India vs. Pakistan World Cup Clash

In a spectacular Women's World Cup showdown, the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan came alive on Sunday as both teams showcased their prowess on the field. India's batting line-up fought valiantly, scoring a total of 247 runs.

Pratika Rawal headlined India's innings with a notable contribution before being bowled by Sadia Iqbal. Despite formidable batting efforts, India faced stiff resistance from Pakistan's bowlers, with Diana Baig emerging as the standout performer by claiming four wickets.

This gripping contest marked another exciting chapter in the storied cricket rivalry, as fans witnessed remarkable plays that underscored the competitive spirit of the Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)