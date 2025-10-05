Champions Surge at BFI Cup: Manju Rani and Amit Panghal Advance

World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani, representing Railways, delivered a decisive performance by securing a place in the final of the BFI Cup on Sunday. Her victory over Mahi Siwach of Haryana with a 5-0 score showcased her dominance in the competition.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal, affiliated with Services, also made a significant advance by defeating Usman Ansari with a strong 4-1 win, securing a place in the men's semifinals. Joining him were team members S Vishwanath and World Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Husamuddin, both of whom registered emphatic wins to move forward.

The finals will also feature World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro from Assam, who claimed her spot with a 5-0 win. She is joined by former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary and others like Priya and Parveen Hooda, all of whom displayed exceptional skills to ensure a compelling closing stage in the tournament.