Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary Shine at Inaugural BFI Cup

At the inaugural BFI Cup, former Youth World Champions Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary delivered dominant performances to secure gold medals.

Ankushita, representing Assam, edged out Parthavi Grewal from Rajasthan 3-2 in the 60–65kg category. Meanwhile, Arundhati, competing for Services, decisively defeated AIP's Sneha 5-0 in the 65–70kg final.

World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda of SAI lived up to the hype, narrowly defeating Priya of Haryana 3-2 in the 57–60kg division as winners were crowned across ten weight classes.

Elsewhere, Uttarakhand's Nivedita Karki claimed the 45–48kg title over World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani from Railways, while Bhavna Sharma dominated Savita in the 48–51kg final.

In the 51–54kg category, Khushi Jadhav from Maharashtra narrowly beat Divya Pawar, and Himachal Pradesh's Vinakshi Dhota delivered a 5-0 win against Mushkan in the 54–57kg division.

In the higher weight categories, Monika from SAI claimed the 70–75kg crown against Nishu of Haryana, Babita Bisht topped Komal from Punjab in the 75–80kg final, and Ritika from SAI overwhelmed Shivani Tomar in the 80–80+kg category.

In men's competition, S Vishwanath from Services advanced to the 47–50kg final with a commanding 5-0 victory over Gopi Mishra.

However, there was an upset as Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal suffered a 1-4 semi-final defeat to teammate Ashish in the 50–55kg category. World Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Husamuddin continued his impressive form, defeating Mitesh Deswal 5-0 in the 55–60kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)