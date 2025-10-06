Left Menu

Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary Shine at Inaugural BFI Cup

Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary emerged victorious with commanding performances at the inaugural BFI Cup. They led a series of impressive wins by female boxers in various weight categories, while the men's division saw notable outcomes including the advancement of S Vishwanath and unexpected defeat of Amit Panghal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:32 IST
Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary Shine at Inaugural BFI Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the inaugural BFI Cup, former Youth World Champions Ankushita Boro and Arundhati Choudhary delivered dominant performances to secure gold medals.

Ankushita, representing Assam, edged out Parthavi Grewal from Rajasthan 3-2 in the 60–65kg category. Meanwhile, Arundhati, competing for Services, decisively defeated AIP's Sneha 5-0 in the 65–70kg final.

World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda of SAI lived up to the hype, narrowly defeating Priya of Haryana 3-2 in the 57–60kg division as winners were crowned across ten weight classes.

Elsewhere, Uttarakhand's Nivedita Karki claimed the 45–48kg title over World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani from Railways, while Bhavna Sharma dominated Savita in the 48–51kg final.

In the 51–54kg category, Khushi Jadhav from Maharashtra narrowly beat Divya Pawar, and Himachal Pradesh's Vinakshi Dhota delivered a 5-0 win against Mushkan in the 54–57kg division.

In the higher weight categories, Monika from SAI claimed the 70–75kg crown against Nishu of Haryana, Babita Bisht topped Komal from Punjab in the 75–80kg final, and Ritika from SAI overwhelmed Shivani Tomar in the 80–80+kg category.

In men's competition, S Vishwanath from Services advanced to the 47–50kg final with a commanding 5-0 victory over Gopi Mishra.

However, there was an upset as Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal suffered a 1-4 semi-final defeat to teammate Ashish in the 50–55kg category. World Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Husamuddin continued his impressive form, defeating Mitesh Deswal 5-0 in the 55–60kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025