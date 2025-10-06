Left Menu

France's World Cup Hopes: Awaiting Mbappé's Ankle Update

France coach Didier Deschamps is awaiting an update on Kylian Mbappé's ankle injury before critical World Cup qualifiers. Llmping after scoring against Villarreal, Mbappé's condition is under review. Despite the injury, he is set to join the team. Upcoming matches are crucial, with France leading Group D.

Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

France coach Didier Deschamps is anxiously awaiting an update on Kylian Mbappé's ankle injury as pivotal World Cup qualifiers approach. The star forward limped off the field following his goal in Real Madrid's victory over Villarreal.

Deschamps, at a news conference on Monday, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Mbappé's condition. The coach emphasized that comprehensive updates will be provided as they await more input from the medical team. Although Mbappé experienced a small issue, he is still expected to join the national squad.

France is preparing to face Azerbaijan and Iceland in their quest to maintain their lead in Group D. Despite the setback, Mbappé remains optimistic, boosting morale by supporting his brother Ethan Mbappé at a recent match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

