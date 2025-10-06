Brits Shines with a Century in South Africa's Commanding Innings
Tazmin Brits led South Africa's strong innings with a stunning century as they posted 232/4 in 40.5 overs against their opponents. Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp provided support, while Sune Luus remained unbeaten on 81. New Zealand bowlers struggled, with Amelia Kerr taking two wickets.
In a powerful display of batting prowess, Tazmin Brits spearheaded South Africa's innings with a commanding century as they amassed a formidable total of 232/4 in just 40.5 overs.
Brits' scintillating knock of 101 was complemented by Sune Luus, who offered resilience with an unbeaten 81, solidifying South Africa's stance. Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp added significant contributions to the scoreboard, setting a challenging target for their competition.
Despite the efforts of New Zealand's bowling lineup, only Amelia Kerr managed to make a substantial impact by capturing two wickets, highlighting the dominance of the South African batswomen in this competitive engagement.
