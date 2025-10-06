Left Menu

AIFF's Special Constitution Shift: Major Resignations Looming

The AIFF's Executive Committee faces potential resignations if the draft Constitution is adopted in the upcoming SGM. The Supreme Court-approved draft includes clauses eliminating dual office positions, causing a dilemma for members holding state unit posts. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains unaffected by these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:52 IST
The imminent adoption of a draft Constitution by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during its Special General Meeting could lead to significant resignations within its Executive Committee. A Supreme Court provision has mandated the elimination of dual office positions, affecting many members of the executive who also hold state unit posts.

According to Clause (c) of Article 25.3, any Executive Committee member simultaneously holding an office in a state member association will vacate their state position upon taking a federation role. Despite the challenges this presents, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey remains unaffected due to his lack of state affiliations.

The draft constitution also proposes fundamental changes in governance, setting tenure limits and restructuring leadership roles to ensure streamlined operations. Additionally, a promotion and relegation system aligns India's top-tier football league with global football governance, shifting operational ownership solely to the AIFF.

