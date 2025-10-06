Sunil Joshi Steps Down as Punjab Kings' Spin Coach

In a surprising move, Sunil Joshi, former India off-spinner, has stepped down from his position as the spin bowling coach for the Punjab Kings, citing personal reasons.

Joshi, aged 55, joined the team ahead of the IPL 2023 season and was instrumental when the team made it to the finals earlier this year. An IPL source confirmed that he wishes to spend more time with his family in Bangalore.

Having previously served as Punjab Kings' coaching staff under Anil Kumble and as India's chief selector, Joshi brings a wealth of experience from playing 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)