Left Menu

Memphis Depay's Missing Passport Drama Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

Netherlands' top scorer Memphis Depay will miss a World Cup qualifier against Malta after reporting his passport stolen in Brazil. Depay was set to depart for Amsterdam but will instead travel later under an emergency passport. The Dutch team is positioned at the top of the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:42 IST
Memphis Depay's Missing Passport Drama Ahead of World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected setback, Netherlands' leading football scorer Memphis Depay found himself stranded in Brazil following the theft of his passport. Depay, who plays for Corinthians, was scheduled to depart for Amsterdam to participate in a World Cup qualifier against Malta, but this development has delayed his travel plans.

Depay, aged 31, recently distinguished himself by surpassing Robin van Persie's scoring record with his 52nd goal for the Netherlands against Lithuania. He was set to add to his tally against Malta, a team the Netherlands previously defeated 8-0. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman confirmed Depay would not play in the Malta match.

The Dutch FA made quick adjustments by calling up Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to replace the injured Quinten Timber. The Netherlands aims to maintain its three-point lead in Group G with their upcoming matches, as group victors earn a direct spot in the finals in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
2
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States
4
Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025