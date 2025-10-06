Memphis Depay's Missing Passport Drama Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

In an unexpected setback, Netherlands' leading football scorer Memphis Depay found himself stranded in Brazil following the theft of his passport. Depay, who plays for Corinthians, was scheduled to depart for Amsterdam to participate in a World Cup qualifier against Malta, but this development has delayed his travel plans.

Depay, aged 31, recently distinguished himself by surpassing Robin van Persie's scoring record with his 52nd goal for the Netherlands against Lithuania. He was set to add to his tally against Malta, a team the Netherlands previously defeated 8-0. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman confirmed Depay would not play in the Malta match.

The Dutch FA made quick adjustments by calling up Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners to replace the injured Quinten Timber. The Netherlands aims to maintain its three-point lead in Group G with their upcoming matches, as group victors earn a direct spot in the finals in North America.

