Rinderknech Shocks Zverev in Shanghai Masters Upset

Arthur Rinderknech defeated third-seeded Alexander Zverev in a surprising win at the Shanghai Masters. The 54th-ranked player sealed the victory in three sets, marking his second triumph over Zverev this year. Meanwhile, Alex De Minaur continued his strong hard court performance, claiming a win against Kamil Majchrzak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:52 IST
Arthur Rinderknech stunned the tennis world on Monday by defeating third-seeded Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Shanghai Masters. The 54th-ranked player overcame the former top-ranked athlete in three sets, clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Despite a strong start, Zverev was unable to maintain his momentum. Rinderknech broke Zverev's serve in the second set, maintained pressure in the third, and ultimately secured the upset. This win echoes Rinderknech's previous success against Zverev at Wimbledon earlier this year.

In other matches, seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur continued his dominance on hard courts with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Kamil Majchrzak. De Minaur readied himself for challenging conditions and made it to his seventh Masters 1000 fourth round this season, showcasing resilience and strategic play.

