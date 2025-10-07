Al-Ghassani's Faith in Queiroz: Oman's World Cup Dream Beckons

Omani footballer Muhsen Al-Ghassani has expressed strong support for his national football team's head coach, Carlos Queiroz, in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid coach aims to lead Oman to their first appearance on the world stage as the team prepares for vital qualifiers.

Oman's qualifiers begin against Qatar in Doha, followed by a match against the United Arab Emirates. Victory in these games could earn a spot among familiar World Cup teams such as Japan and South Korea. The experienced Queiroz, who aims for his fifth World Cup as a coach, is seen as a pivotal figure in Oman's campaign.

The excitement is palpable for Al-Ghassani and his teammates, as Oman ranks 78th globally and has never before qualified for the World Cup. Meanwhile, other regional teams like the UAE and Saudi Arabia vie for their own places in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers, highlighting the intense competition for limited spots.

