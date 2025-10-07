Left Menu

Revolutionizing Referee Reviews: FIFA's Game-Changing System at Under-20 World Cup

FIFA is testing an alternative review system, Football Video Support (FVS), at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile, allowing coaches to appeal referee decisions. Unlike VAR, FVS uses broadcast images. Its effectiveness is under debate, but it offers a cost-effective solution for leagues unable to afford VAR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:58 IST
Revolutionizing Referee Reviews: FIFA's Game-Changing System at Under-20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a groundbreaking move, FIFA is testing the Football Video Support (FVS) system at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile, offering an alternative to the traditional VAR. This new system allows coaches two opportunities per match to challenge referee decisions, potentially altering match outcomes.

Unlike the conventional VAR, FVS employs broadcast images without the support of additional camera angles or officiating teams. This simplified version of video review is designed to make football technologies accessible to tournaments lacking the resources for full VAR infrastructure.

Despite some teething problems and mixed reviews from coaches and fans, FVS is being billed as a democratic solution that may find its way into other youth and lower-tier competitions, after successful tests in the 2024 Youth Championship and 2025 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India
2
RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

 India
4
Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025