Revolutionizing Referee Reviews: FIFA's Game-Changing System at Under-20 World Cup

In a groundbreaking move, FIFA is testing the Football Video Support (FVS) system at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile, offering an alternative to the traditional VAR. This new system allows coaches two opportunities per match to challenge referee decisions, potentially altering match outcomes.

Unlike the conventional VAR, FVS employs broadcast images without the support of additional camera angles or officiating teams. This simplified version of video review is designed to make football technologies accessible to tournaments lacking the resources for full VAR infrastructure.

Despite some teething problems and mixed reviews from coaches and fans, FVS is being billed as a democratic solution that may find its way into other youth and lower-tier competitions, after successful tests in the 2024 Youth Championship and 2025 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)