Left Menu

Cape Verde: A Small Nation on the Brink of World Cup Glory

The Cape Verde Islands are on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup, a remarkable feat for the small African nation. Historically inactive in international football, Cape Verde's recent successes are attributed to strategic talent recruitment from the global Cape Verdean diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:57 IST
Cape Verde: A Small Nation on the Brink of World Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cape Verde Islands, an archipelago off the African west coast, are on the brink of a historic World Cup qualification. With a population of just 600,000, they could become the second smallest nation to make it to the World Cup, following Iceland.

Wednesday's challenging match in Libya, followed by a home game with Eswatini, provides Cape Verde's team the opportunity to secure a top spot in Group D. The islanders have demonstrated significant progress since the 1980s, attributed to robust talent identification strategies focusing on their global diaspora, according to U.S.-based agent Tony Araujo.

This process has attracted players like Dutch-born Roberto "Pico" Lopes and many others from European backgrounds. With new successes, more European-based talents are opting to represent Cape Verde at the international level, fostering a newfound spirit and ambition within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India
2
RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

 India
4
Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025