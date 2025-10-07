Cape Verde: A Small Nation on the Brink of World Cup Glory
The Cape Verde Islands are on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup, a remarkable feat for the small African nation. Historically inactive in international football, Cape Verde's recent successes are attributed to strategic talent recruitment from the global Cape Verdean diaspora.
The Cape Verde Islands, an archipelago off the African west coast, are on the brink of a historic World Cup qualification. With a population of just 600,000, they could become the second smallest nation to make it to the World Cup, following Iceland.
Wednesday's challenging match in Libya, followed by a home game with Eswatini, provides Cape Verde's team the opportunity to secure a top spot in Group D. The islanders have demonstrated significant progress since the 1980s, attributed to robust talent identification strategies focusing on their global diaspora, according to U.S.-based agent Tony Araujo.
This process has attracted players like Dutch-born Roberto "Pico" Lopes and many others from European backgrounds. With new successes, more European-based talents are opting to represent Cape Verde at the international level, fostering a newfound spirit and ambition within the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
