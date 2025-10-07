Cape Verde: A Small Nation on the Brink of World Cup Glory

The Cape Verde Islands, an archipelago off the African west coast, are on the brink of a historic World Cup qualification. With a population of just 600,000, they could become the second smallest nation to make it to the World Cup, following Iceland.

Wednesday's challenging match in Libya, followed by a home game with Eswatini, provides Cape Verde's team the opportunity to secure a top spot in Group D. The islanders have demonstrated significant progress since the 1980s, attributed to robust talent identification strategies focusing on their global diaspora, according to U.S.-based agent Tony Araujo.

This process has attracted players like Dutch-born Roberto "Pico" Lopes and many others from European backgrounds. With new successes, more European-based talents are opting to represent Cape Verde at the international level, fostering a newfound spirit and ambition within the team.

