Young Aces Shine at Fenesta Open: Tennis Triumphs in Boys' U-14 Category

Top young seeds shone in the Boys' U-14 Singles at the Fenesta Open, with Kaustubh Singh and Taanish Nanda advancing impressively. Kaustubh defeated Hariharan Mahamuni 9-2, while Taanish won 9-0 against Rishav Prasad. Monodip Dey also excelled with a 9-1 victory over Ansh Jalota, showcasing emerging tennis talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:56 IST
Top seed Kaustubh Singh from Uttar Pradesh and fourth seed Taanish Nanda from Chandigarh have propelled themselves into the spotlight with stellar performances at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

In the Boys' U-14 Singles category, Kaustubh exhibited his prowess by overcoming Hariharan Mahamuni 9-2, showcasing consistent baseline play and precision serves.

Fourth seed Taanish Nanda also impressed, defeating Rishav Prasad with a flawless score of 9-0, maintaining dominance through unwavering serve accuracy. Meanwhile, Monodip Dey of West Bengal dominated with a 9-1 victory against Ansh Jalota.

Champion performers in these junior categories will not only receive kit allowances but also a Rs 25,000 tennis scholarship for winners and runners-up in U-16 and U-14 singles events.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

