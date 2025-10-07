Left Menu

Jordi Alba Bids Farewell: End of an Era in Football

Jordi Alba, a former defender for Spain and Barcelona, will retire from football at the end of the MLS season. A significant player with a career spanning over a decade, Alba has celebrated numerous victories, including the Euro 2012 win and multiple LaLiga titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:52 IST
Jordi Alba Bids Farewell: End of an Era in Football
Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba, celebrated former defender for Spain and Barcelona, has announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of an illustrious career. Alba, now with Inter Miami, confirmed his decision to retire at the conclusion of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) season in a heartfelt Instagram video.

Alba's career began at Barcelona's youth academy, and despite an early release due to size concerns, he returned in 2012 from Valencia for €14 million, cementing his legacy over 11 seasons. In 2023, he joined Inter Miami, reuniting with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

With a rich career including 93 appearances for Spain and numerous titles such as Euro 2012, six LaLiga titles, and the Champions League, Alba's departure marks a poignant moment in football. He bids farewell after the MLS playoffs, leaving behind an indelible mark on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
2
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
3
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025