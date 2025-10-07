Jordi Alba Bids Farewell: End of an Era in Football

Jordi Alba, celebrated former defender for Spain and Barcelona, has announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of an illustrious career. Alba, now with Inter Miami, confirmed his decision to retire at the conclusion of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) season in a heartfelt Instagram video.

Alba's career began at Barcelona's youth academy, and despite an early release due to size concerns, he returned in 2012 from Valencia for €14 million, cementing his legacy over 11 seasons. In 2023, he joined Inter Miami, reuniting with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

With a rich career including 93 appearances for Spain and numerous titles such as Euro 2012, six LaLiga titles, and the Champions League, Alba's departure marks a poignant moment in football. He bids farewell after the MLS playoffs, leaving behind an indelible mark on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)