Rohit Sharma's Leadership Sparks India's ICC Triumphs

Rohit Sharma credits India's recent ICC trophy wins to the processes initiated during Rahul Dravid's tenure. Despite losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final, India's resilience under Sharma and Dravid led to victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit emphasizes collective team effort.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma, reflecting on India's recent successes in international cricket, attributed the achievements to the groundwork laid during Rahul Dravid's tenure. The Indian team, under Sharma's leadership, rebounded from the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia by clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating awards, Sharma underscored the importance of a collective team mindset, stating, "We'd come so close to winning that trophy many times but couldn't just get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we need to do something different." His leadership, alongside Dravid, was pivotal in instilling a winning philosophy within the squad.

Rohit, who recently stepped down from ODI captaincy, expressed pride in maintaining high performance across all formats of the game. Ahead of a challenging tour in Australia, Sharma remains focused on leading a strong showing against a formidable opponent, underscoring the enduring competitive spirit of Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

