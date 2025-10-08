Left Menu

Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former soccer star Michael Owen visited Mumbai to engage with young Indian footballers at a Premier League Community Showcase event. This initiative aims to enhance football access through coach development in India. Owen emphasized the importance of proper coaching for player development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and celebrated footballer Michael Owen graced Mumbai's Cooperage Football Ground on Wednesday. During their visit, they interacted with young Indian footballers as part of a Premier League Community Showcase, highlighting a collaboration between the English Premier League and the British Council.

Prime Minister Starmer, on his inaugural visit to India since taking office in 2024, participated in a closed-door meet with players from the Oxford Foundation. The Premier League Community Showcase programme emphasizes a Coach Development Programme, aiming to broaden sporting access for diverse groups across India.

Michael Owen remarked on the enthusiasm of the young players and stressed the critical role of coaching in football. He noted that trained coaches can significantly influence local communities by imparting skills learned from Premier League experts. Owen hopes the visit inspires Indian players to aim for the prestigious league in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

