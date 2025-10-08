Australia Dominates with Mooney's Century and Garth's Stellar Bowling

In an impressive display of cricket, Beth Mooney's stellar century and Kim Garth's formidable new-ball performance guided Australia to a resounding 107-run triumph over Pakistan in the Women's World Cup.

Australia faced an early setback, collapsing to 76/7, but Mooney's calculated 109 off 114 balls, alongside a crucial ninth-wicket partnership with Alana King, steered the team to a competitive 221/9.

On the bowling front, Garth, supported by Megan Schutt, tore into Pakistan's line-up, limiting them to 114, with only Sidra Amin attempting a resistance. This decisive victory elevates Australia to the table's summit, while Pakistan faces its third consecutive defeat.