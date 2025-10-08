Left Menu

Australia Dominates with Mooney's Century and Garth's Stellar Bowling

Beth Mooney's impressive century and Kim Garth's effective bowling led Australia to a dominant 107-run victory over Pakistan in the Women's World Cup. Mooney's partnership with Alana King helped stabilize the innings, while Garth dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup. The win places Australia at the top of the standings.

In an impressive display of cricket, Beth Mooney's stellar century and Kim Garth's formidable new-ball performance guided Australia to a resounding 107-run triumph over Pakistan in the Women's World Cup.

Australia faced an early setback, collapsing to 76/7, but Mooney's calculated 109 off 114 balls, alongside a crucial ninth-wicket partnership with Alana King, steered the team to a competitive 221/9.

On the bowling front, Garth, supported by Megan Schutt, tore into Pakistan's line-up, limiting them to 114, with only Sidra Amin attempting a resistance. This decisive victory elevates Australia to the table's summit, while Pakistan faces its third consecutive defeat.

