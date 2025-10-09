Saudi Arabia Triumphs in World Cup Qualifier Thriller Against Indonesia
In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Saudi Arabia secured a 3-2 comeback victory against Indonesia, increasing their chances of reaching the finals in North America. Feras Al-Brikan's two goals were pivotal in the win, despite Indonesia's challenge with two penalties. Saudi Arabia now eye their next match against Iraq.
In a dramatic encounter, Saudi Arabia earned a crucial 3-2 victory over Indonesia in the Group B World Cup qualifiers, bolstering their prospects for the upcoming finals in North America. Feras Al-Brikan starred for the Saudis, netting twice to tilt the scales in his team's favor.
Saudi Arabia's head coach, Herve Renard, acknowledged the team's shaky start but expressed satisfaction with their resilient response. Despite conceding two penalties to Indonesia, including one mere minutes from the end, Al-Brikan's efforts were enough to seal the win.
Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia will face Iraq in Jeddah, where a victory would secure their spot in the final draw. Other automatic qualifiers from Asia include Japan, South Korea, and Australia, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- World Cup
- qualifiers
- Feras Al-Brikan
- Indonesia
- victory
- goals
- Herve Renard
- Iraq
- finals
ALSO READ
Thrilling Comeback: Saudi Arabia Clinches Victory Over Indonesia
Egypt Seals World Cup Spot with Dominant Victory
Telugu Titans Triumph: Bharat Hooda Leads Dominant Victory Over Haryana Steelers
Mumbai Meteors Blitz Past Delhi Toofans with Convincing Victory
Sailing Through Adversity: Charlie Dalin's Incredible Vendée Globe Victory