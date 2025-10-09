Saudi Arabia Triumphs in World Cup Qualifier Thriller Against Indonesia

In a dramatic encounter, Saudi Arabia earned a crucial 3-2 victory over Indonesia in the Group B World Cup qualifiers, bolstering their prospects for the upcoming finals in North America. Feras Al-Brikan starred for the Saudis, netting twice to tilt the scales in his team's favor.

Saudi Arabia's head coach, Herve Renard, acknowledged the team's shaky start but expressed satisfaction with their resilient response. Despite conceding two penalties to Indonesia, including one mere minutes from the end, Al-Brikan's efforts were enough to seal the win.

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia will face Iraq in Jeddah, where a victory would secure their spot in the final draw. Other automatic qualifiers from Asia include Japan, South Korea, and Australia, among others.

