Farewell to a Football Legend: Miguel Ángel Russo's Legacy

Miguel Ángel Russo, esteemed Boca Juniors coach, passed away at 69 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Renowned for his extensive coaching career across many countries, Russo leaves a significant legacy in football, inspiring with his dedication and passion. Boca Juniors pay tribute to his remarkable contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:41 IST
Miguel Ángel Russo, the revered coach of Boca Juniors with an illustrious career spanning multiple international clubs, has died at the age of 69 after a prolonged struggle with cancer, the Argentine club confirmed.

The heartfelt announcement on Boca Juniors' social media highlighted Russo's enduring impact on the institution, emphasizing his joy, warmth, and devotion. Russo had resumed his coaching role at Boca for a third stint in June and led the team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

With a career that included coaching stints in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, Russo also left his mark as a player with Estudiantes de La Plata. Immense tributes pour in as the football community mourns the loss of an iconic figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

