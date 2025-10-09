Farewell to a Football Legend: Miguel Ángel Russo's Legacy

Miguel Ángel Russo, the revered coach of Boca Juniors with an illustrious career spanning multiple international clubs, has died at the age of 69 after a prolonged struggle with cancer, the Argentine club confirmed.

The heartfelt announcement on Boca Juniors' social media highlighted Russo's enduring impact on the institution, emphasizing his joy, warmth, and devotion. Russo had resumed his coaching role at Boca for a third stint in June and led the team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

With a career that included coaching stints in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, and Colombia, Russo also left his mark as a player with Estudiantes de La Plata. Immense tributes pour in as the football community mourns the loss of an iconic figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)