Sanam Sekhon Sets New Altitude Drift Record in Motorsport History

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:12 IST
Sanam Sekhon
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement, Sanam Sekhon etched his name in the annals of motorsport history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Drift by a Car. On July 31, he achieved this feat at Umling La Pass in Ladakh, reaching an astounding altitude of 5,798 meters (19,023 ft).

This remarkable endeavor pushed the boundaries of human endurance and mechanical prowess, as Sekhon contended with oxygen scarcity, sub-zero temperatures, and treacherous road conditions. His success was powered by JK Tyre's Levitas XTREME, engineered for precision and durability in extreme environments. Sekhon, known as India's 'Drift King,' expressed his gratitude to his team for their unwavering support.

This accomplishment not only underscores JK Tyre's commitment to innovation but also solidifies Sanam Sekhon's place as a prominent figure in global motorsport. The record emphasizes how human tenacity, coupled with cutting-edge engineering, can redefine what is possible on the racing track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

