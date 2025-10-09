Punjab's Sporting Revolution: 3,100 New Playgrounds to Transform Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal have initiated a monumental project to establish 3,100 sports grounds across the state, with an investment of Rs 1,194 crore. This initiative is designed to channel the energetic potential of Punjab's youth in positive ways, while addressing the pervasive drug menace.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony, Kejriwal highlighted the dual objectives of the project: motivating the youth to excel in sports, and providing modern, well-equipped playgrounds featuring facilities for volleyball, football, hockey, and athletics in villages. The sports budget has been significantly increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 1,000 crore since 2022, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering a strong sports culture.

In addition to these efforts, Mann emphasized the government's successful anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' which has led to major arrests and property seizures of drug traffickers. Furthermore, with 55,000 job opportunities created on merit and new private sector projects expected to generate 4 lakh jobs, the state's comprehensive upliftment strategy includes building sports fields and rewarding athletes promptly to inspire continued success.

