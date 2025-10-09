Left Menu

Punjab's Sporting Revolution: 3,100 New Playgrounds to Transform Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a project to establish 3,100 sports grounds statewide, aiming to energize youth and combat drug issues. The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance sports culture and infrastructure, with significant investments and new policies since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:35 IST
Punjab's Sporting Revolution: 3,100 New Playgrounds to Transform Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal have initiated a monumental project to establish 3,100 sports grounds across the state, with an investment of Rs 1,194 crore. This initiative is designed to channel the energetic potential of Punjab's youth in positive ways, while addressing the pervasive drug menace.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony, Kejriwal highlighted the dual objectives of the project: motivating the youth to excel in sports, and providing modern, well-equipped playgrounds featuring facilities for volleyball, football, hockey, and athletics in villages. The sports budget has been significantly increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 1,000 crore since 2022, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering a strong sports culture.

In addition to these efforts, Mann emphasized the government's successful anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' which has led to major arrests and property seizures of drug traffickers. Furthermore, with 55,000 job opportunities created on merit and new private sector projects expected to generate 4 lakh jobs, the state's comprehensive upliftment strategy includes building sports fields and rewarding athletes promptly to inspire continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025